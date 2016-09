Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 21

Zoning request garners concern

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on September 21, 2016 9:57 AM

A proposed event center in a residential area along Leslie Street raised concerns from a group of neighbors during Monday night's Goldsboro City Council meeting. Property owner Patrick Gallagher is asking city officials for a conditional-use permit to operate...