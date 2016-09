Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 25

'Justice for Tiya Prayer Walk'

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on September 25, 2016 1:45 AM

Community members walk Saturday morning in the "Justice for Tiya Prayer Walk" that started at Dillard Middle School. Atiya Maddox was shot to death in late July and police are still seeking clues that might lead to a suspect in...