Verizon seeks to add store in city

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on September 25, 2016 1:45 AM

Verizon Wireless is interested in adding a second store in the city at the Shoppes of Goldsboro near the intersection of U.S. 70 and N.C. 581. Site plans for a 3,000-square-foot, single-story retail building will be reviewed by the...