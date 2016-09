Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 25

Weather spotter training offered at WCC

Wayne Community College will host training for potential volunteer severe weather spotters on Sept. 28, from 12:30-2 p.m. in Moffatt Auditorium. The National Weather Service will provide its SKYWARN(r) training, which is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is...