Absentee ballots available by request

By From staff reports

Published in News on September 26, 2016 9:57 AM

Absentee voting by mail began Sept. 9 and by this past Friday afternoon 56 voters had already cast their absentee ballots in the Nov. 8 general election. Absentee by mail ballot request forms are available online at www.waynevotes.com or...