GPAC call-in Tuesday at City Hall

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on September 26, 2016 9:57 AM

The Goldsboro Partners Against Crime initiative will notify 18 violent criminals of the consequences of committing another crime during its final call-in of 2016 at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Goldsboro City Hall. The GPAC notification is their last warning and...