Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 26

<< "The Bridge goes to Mount Olive" - "Police arrest man in 1987 rape case thanks to DNA, modern methods" >>

Taste of Wayne returns Oct. 8

By Becky Barclay

Published in News on September 26, 2016 9:57 AM

It's almost that time again for tasting some of the mouthwatering foods that Wayne County restaurants have to offer. The 26th annual Taste of Wayne will take place Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the block...