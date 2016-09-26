Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 26

<< "Shriners fish fry is Friday" - "Taste of Wayne returns Oct. 8" >>

The Bridge goes to Mount Olive

By Phyllis Moore

Published in News on September 26, 2016 9:57 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Brenda Collins, right, and Carlia Lewis set up a pipe and drape backdrop to be used during each Bridge church service in Raper Hall on the campus of University of Mount Olive.

The Bridge Church is adding a third location next month in Mount Olive. The "portable church" concept will be introduced on the campus of the University of Mount Olive, using the Southern Bank Auditorium in Raper Hall. Planting a...