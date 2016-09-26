Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 26

Voting has already begun in Wayne

By News-Argus Staff

Absentee voting by mail began Sept. 9 and by this past Friday afternoon 56 voters had already cast their absentee ballots in the Nov. 8 general election.

Absentee by mail ballot request forms are available online at www.waynevotes.com or at the Wayne County Board of Elections office at 209 S. William St.

The deadline for civilian absentee by mail requests is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. The deadline for voter registration is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.

One-stop early voting will begin on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Wayne County Board of Elections office.

