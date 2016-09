Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 26

<< "Police arrest man in 1987 rape case thanks to DNA, modern methods" -

Wilson man charged for possession of methamphetamine

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on September 26, 2016 1:06 PM

Full Size Full Size Alston Clifton Bass

A man was arrested for the possession of methamphetamine by the Goldsboro and Wayne County REACT Team after a traffic stop Friday. Alston Clifton Bass, 20, of 7825 Tedder Road in Wilson was charged with possession of methamphetamine after the REACT...