Arrest made in 1987 case

By Joey Pitchford

Published in News on September 27, 2016 9:57 AM

Full Size Full Size Sylvester Earl Braswell

Police say a DNA-match and other evidence led to the arrest of a Goldsboro man Friday in connection with a cold case that dates back nearly 30 years. Sylvester Earl Braswell, 52, of 1903 Palm St., will now answer...