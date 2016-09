Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 27

Man arrested for drugs after traffic stop

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on September 27, 2016 12:45 PM

Full Size Full Size Charles Albert Stephens

A traffic stop on Sept. 23 resulted in a Goldsboro man being arrested for possession of heroin, cocaine and marijuana, according to a press release from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.Charles Albert Stephens, 37, of 130 Vanderbilt Circle, was stopped...