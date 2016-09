Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 27

Pikeville restaurant damaged by fire

By From staff reports

September 27, 2016

PIKEVILLE -- A fire broke out in the kitchen at El Texano Family Restaurant in Pikeville-Pleasant Grove Saturday afternoon. Pikeville-Pleasantville Grove and Belfast firefighters arrived after they received a call around 5:45 p.m., Pikeville Fire Department assistant chief Jared McPhail...