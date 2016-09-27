Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 27

Pikeville to get new medical practice

By Steve Herring

Published in News on September 27, 2016 6:00 AM

Full Size Full Size This office in Pikeville will soon house a new medical practice.

PIKEVILLE -- A new primary care physician's office is scheduled to open Oct. 31 in the now closed medical office building on U.S. 117 North in Pikeville.

Wayne Memorial Hospital has leased the building from Eastern Medical Associates, said Louis Thomas, executive director of the hospital's Wayne Health Physicians.

"We are hopefully going to be there for quite some time, but we will be there for at least three years," Thomas said. "Dr. Wendy Cipriani was actually in that building several years ago. She worked for them. She will be moving up there and starting practice, starting to see patients on Oct. 31., a Monday."

The practice will be accepting new patients, and the hospital also will be sending a mailer to all current patients notifying them of the change, Thomas said.

The office will be open Mondays and Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

