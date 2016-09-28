Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 28

<< "A day for heroes" - "Fun Day in the Park Saturday afternoon" >>

Calypso firefighters to hold auction

By From staff reports

Published in News on September 28, 2016 11:14 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/STEVE HERRING Calypso Fire Chief Brandon Cashwell, left, his son, Gabriel, and his father, Assistant Chief Carlton Cashwell, show some of the items to auctioned off at the department's Saturday fundraiser.

CALYPSO -- The Calypso Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual auction Saturday beginning at 4 p.m. The event raises money to fund the volunteer fire department's general fund, as there is no fire district tax for the area. The...