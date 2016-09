Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 28

City hires new tourism director

By Rochelle Moore

September 28, 2016

A marketing and sales professional with local ties has been hired as the Goldsboro travel and tourism director. Ashlin Glatthar, the director of sales and marketing for the Hampton Inn and Best Western Plus hotels in Goldsboro, will start...