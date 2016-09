Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 28

Crime of the week

By From staff reports

Published in News on September 28, 2016 9:57 AM

On Friday, Sept. 16, around 3 p.m., a woman reported that she was robbed at gunpoint by two unknown black men at her home in the 400 block of Virginia Street. The men took money from the victim and fled...