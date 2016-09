Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 28

Fun Day in the Park Saturday afternoon

By From staff reports

Published in News on September 28, 2016 11:14 AM

MOUNT OLIVE -- The Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Fun Day in the Park from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Westbrook Park, 210 Westbrook St. It is being co-sponsored by The Bridge church, Mount Olive...