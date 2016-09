Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 28

Governor offers reward for information in 2015 killing of 15-year-old

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on September 28, 2016 2:53 PM

Gov. Pat McCrory announced today the state is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever murdered Deyelle Morrisey near 300 Rollingwood Drive on Nov. 23, 2015 -- a case that...