Illuminating the darkness
By Brandon Davis
Published in News on September 28, 2016 9:57 AM
News-Argus/SETH COMBS
Robert Lawrence Jr holds a painting he keeps in a suitcase in his art room at his home in Kinston.
A self portrait by Robert Lawrence Jr., "The Dark Side of Me," portrays the artist's actual appearance and the thoughts in his mind. The portrait will change as Lawrence changes.
News-Argus/SETH COMBS
Lawrence applies a fresh coat of paint to a work in progress at his studio desk at his home in Kinston.
KINSTON -- Robert Lawrence Jr. spends a moment squinting at the dark canvas before him. He slips on his glasses and cocks his head to the side. With a few strokes from his brush, dipped in his choice of...
Please log in to see full story.