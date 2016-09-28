Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 28

Illuminating the darkness

By Brandon Davis

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Robert Lawrence Jr holds a painting he keeps in a suitcase in his art room at his home in Kinston. Full Size Full Size A self portrait by Robert Lawrence Jr., "The Dark Side of Me," portrays the artist's actual appearance and the thoughts in his mind. The portrait will change as Lawrence changes. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Lawrence applies a fresh coat of paint to a work in progress at his studio desk at his home in Kinston.

KINSTON -- Robert Lawrence Jr. spends a moment squinting at the dark canvas before him. He slips on his glasses and cocks his head to the side. With a few strokes from his brush, dipped in his choice of...