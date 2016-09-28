Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 28

J.D. Evans portrait unveiled at library

By Brandon Davis

Published in News on September 28, 2016 11:14 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/BRANDON DAVIS Shirley Evans, right, unveils a portrait of her late husband, J.D. Evans, during a ceremony Sept. 20 in the J.D. Evans Community Room at Steele Memorial Library. Assisting her is Lynn Williams, left, who chaired the committee that worked with Evans to have the new library built.

MOUNT OLIVE -- Putting a face with a name is not the usual expression. But the J.D. Evans Community Room received a face when a portrait of the late Evans was unveiled at Steele Memorial Library Tuesday, Sept. 20. "A...