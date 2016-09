Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 28

<< "'Verses and Vittles': Cutting toenails" - "A day for heroes" >>

Men of FIC gives book bags to schools

By From staff reports

Published in News on September 28, 2016 11:14 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/STEVE HERRING

MOUNT OLIVE -- Mount Olive Middle School Principal Tammy Keel, right, accepts a donation of book bags filled with school supplies from members of the Men of Faith, Integrity and Character, from left, Al Southerland, Vernon Lee, Charlie Galloway and...