Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 28

<< "Two are charged in sale of drugs" - "Building the fair" >>

Parents raise issue of school's funding

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on September 28, 2016 9:57 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Jeannie Meyer, far right, voices her concerns to Wayne Preparatory Academy Board of Administrators' attorney Glenn A. Barfield, far left, in a classroom at Wayne Preparatory Academy Tuesday evening. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Glenn Barfield, left, the attorney for the Wayne Preparatory Academy Board of Administrators, reads the state statutes that pertain to issues that parents have raised in a classroom at Wayne Preparatory Academy on Tuesday evening.

Roughly 40 people met with attorney Glenn Barfield at Wayne Preparatory Academy Tuesday night for about three hours about concerns regarding the school's finances and the school's board of directors, whom Barfield represents. Several parents raised concerns about millions...