Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 28

<< "Wayne Community College board talks project slowdown" -

Syringe in bra, meth lead to charges

By Brandon Davis

Published in News on September 28, 2016 9:57 AM

Full Size Full Size Kathy Harper Letchworth Stuart Brian Letchworth

MOUNT OLIVE -- A woman allegedly hid methamphetamine in her mouth, two syringes in her pocket and one syringe in her bra Sunday in Mount Olive. A report from the Mount Olive Police Department said Kathy Harper Letchworth, 43,...