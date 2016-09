Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 28

Two are charged in sale of drugs

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on September 28, 2016 9:57 AM

A man and a woman were arrested last Wednesday after a traffic stop on N.C. 111 South and Spring Bank Road during which officers located 9 ounces of cocaine with a street value of $25,200. The Goldsboro/Wayne County Drug...