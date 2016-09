Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 28

<< "Syringe in bra, meth lead to charges" - "Men of FIC gives book bags to schools" >>

'Verses and Vittles': Cutting toenails

By Ruby Hicks

Published in News on September 28, 2016 11:14 AM

"Do not judge so that you will not be judged." -- Matthew 7:1 When I married my husband in 1953, I inherited a job right away. It was cutting his toenails. His mother cut them before me. I always thought...