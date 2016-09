Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 28

Wayne Community College board talks project slowdown

By Phyllis Moore

Published in News on September 28, 2016 9:57 AM

Requests from the state to make the proposed Advanced Manufacturing Center more energy efficient sparked debate Tuesday night among the Wayne Community College board of trustees, who were concerned about potential slowdowns to the project. The former Cooper Bussmann...