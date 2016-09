Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 29

DGDC up for Main Street award

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on September 29, 2016 9:57 AM

The Downtown Goldsboro Development Corp. has been named as a semifinalist for a first-ever national Main Street award. Goldsboro is one of 10 cities in the running for the Great American Main Street Award that will be announced May...