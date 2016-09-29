Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 29

Flash flood warning for areas in Wayne County

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on September 29, 2016 9:36 AM

The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a flash flood warning for Wayne County until 12:15 p.m.

At 9:19 a.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.

Up to 2 inches of rain have already fallen, with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible. flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Goldsboro, Mount Olive, Fremont, Walnut Creek, Pikeville, Eureka, Seven Springs, Brogden, Mar-Mac and Nahunta. This includes the following flood prone areas, Rosewood Road, Nahunta swamp, low areas on Wayne Memeorial Drive and Antioch drive, U.S-13 at Falling Creek, Neuse River at Ferry Bridge Road, the slough at Antioch Road and Bartlet Road and Stoney Creek between East Beech Street and Elm Street.

The National Weather Service says excessive runoff from the heavy rain will cause flash flooding of creeks and streams, roads, low lying and poor drainage areas, and recommends that drivers avoid areas where water covers the road and when encountering flooded roads, turn around.