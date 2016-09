Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 29

<< "Man charged in hit and run" - "Seymour Johnson Air Force Base leaders highlight close ties to community" >>

Governor increases reward for murder tips

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on September 29, 2016 9:57 AM

Gov. Pat McCrory announced Wednesday the state is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever killed Deyelle Morrisey near 300 Rollingwood Drive on Nov. 23, 2015 -- a case...