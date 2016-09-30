Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 30

<< "Fair back to full schedule" - "Liaison for base, schools retires" >>

Agricultural event speakers pepper comments with politics

By Steve Herring

Published in News on September 30, 2016 9:57 AM

Full Size Full Size More photos for this story are available in the Full Size Full Size News-Argus/STEVE HERRING Gov. Pat McCrory, left, laughs as state Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler speaks to him at Thursday night's agricultural rally.

KENANSVILLE -- It was billed as an agricultural event, but more times than not it resembled a Republican rally as speakers at the Thursday night gathering at the Duplin Events Center liberally flavored their comments with political rhetoric. They...