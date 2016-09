Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 30

Church broken into, money stolen

By From staff reports

Published in News on September 30, 2016 9:57 AM

Someone broke into The True Word Church Ministries at 1206 S. George St. between Sunday and Tuesday evening, according to a Goldsboro Police Department report. The report said the church was locked and secured around 5 p.m. Sunday evening,...