Fair back to full schedule
By From staff reports
Published in News on September 30, 2016 9:57 AM
News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO
Clayton Stewart, 8, takes a shot at one of the basketball booths during opening night of the Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair on Thursday. Despite rain forcing the cancellation of several contests, the midway was open for people to enjoy.
Rain led to the cancellation or delay of several events at the Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair on Thursday, but the chance of rain has lessened today and a full schedule is expected. Headlining today's activities are the Open Junior...
Please log in to see full story.