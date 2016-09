Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 30

Shriners fish fry today at lunch and dinner

By From staff reports

Published in News on September 30, 2016 9:57 AM

The Wayne Shrine Club's fall fish fry will be held today in Goldsboro and Mount Olive. All proceeds go to the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Greenville, S.C. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner...