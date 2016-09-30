Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 30

Two wrecks occur within an hour in the city

By News-Argus Staff

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO First responders investigate the scene of a head-on collision on Oak Forest Road near Redwood Trial.

There were two wrecks in the city this morning in the span of approximately one hour, one of which sent several people to the hospital.

The first wreck happened around 9:40 a.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. 117 and Interstate 795 when a black Pontiac Torrent SUV rear-ended a white Honda Accord, causing the Accord to lurch forward and collide with a gray Honda Odyssey Van, sending the Odyssey into a champagne colored Chevrolet Suburban.

Several people were taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries, but officers on scene could not say precisely how many people were taken to the hospital.

Linda Raynor, the driver of the black Pontiac, said she was not injured, but was "just a little shaken up."

"I was driving along and there was a traffic jam, and the person in front of me had hit their brakes all the sudden, and I crashed into them," Raynor said.

Raynor said she was going about 40 miles per hour when she hit the car in front of her. She said she works the night shift, had gotten off work earlier Friday morning and was heading to the mall.

Officer Janelle Nottingham said Raynor would be cited for failure to reduce speed.

Nottingham said the Honda Odyssey van was driven by Steve Saunders, the Chevrolet Suburban was driven by Uganda Gay, and she did not know the name of the person driving the white Honda Accord.

The scene was cleared just after 10 a.m. Friday.

The second wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday when the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed the center line on Oak Forest Road near Redwood Trail and collided head-on with a black Toyota Avalon heading the opposite direction, away from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base.

Both cars came to rest on the side of the road because of the impact, and the vehicles sustained significant damage to their front ends.

Goldsboro Police Department Sgt. Joshua Stine said the driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee would be cited for unsafe movement at the least.

Nobody was injured because of the head-on collision.

The identities of the drivers involved in the wreck are not available at this time.

Both cars were towed away from the scene.