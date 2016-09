Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 30

<< "Poetry in the Park Sunday" - "Alumni close to legal resolution" >>

Wayne Fair winners from Thursday

By From staff reports

Published in News on September 30, 2016 9:57 AM

Daily winners Thursday September 29 Educational Booth Winners Girl Scouts: Troop 95, Julie Slye Outdoor Landscape Design: Southern Wayne High School Christmas Tree Decoration Contest: Cominado Juntos ECA Wayne Recycle Fair Contest Best of Show: Jamie Bentley, Goldsboro LEGO Contest...