10th annual Really Chili Challenge slated for Oct. 22

By Becky Barclay

Published in News on October 1, 2016 10:09 PM

Local cooks are getting their secret recipes for the most mouthwatering chili ready for the 10th annual Really Chili Challenge. The event is the yearly fundraiser for the Community Soup Kitchen. It will be held Oct. 22 from 11...