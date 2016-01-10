Heritage Band to perform at UMO
By Becky Barclay
Published in News on October 1, 2016 10:09 PM
Submitted photo
Pictured are the United States Air Force Heritage of America Band. They will be performing in Mount Olive Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Kornegay Arena at the University of Mount Olive. The concert is free, but tickets are required.
The United States Air Force Heritage of America Band will be in concert Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Kornegay Arena at the University of Mount Olive. The concert is free, but tickets are required. The ensemble that is...
