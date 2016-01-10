Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 1

<< "Man sustains significant injuries after early morning shooting" - "Boat stolen from Lake Wackena yard" >>

Heritage Band to perform at UMO

By Becky Barclay

Published in News on October 1, 2016 10:09 PM

Full Size Full Size Submitted photo Pictured are the United States Air Force Heritage of America Band. They will be performing in Mount Olive Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Kornegay Arena at the University of Mount Olive. The concert is free, but tickets are required.

The United States Air Force Heritage of America Band will be in concert Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Kornegay Arena at the University of Mount Olive. The concert is free, but tickets are required. The ensemble that is...