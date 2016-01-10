Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 1

Memories of survival

By Joey Pitchford

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Danny Clay holds a photo taken of the Japanese surrender ceremony at the end of World War II. For Clay the moment meant freedom and a new start for him and his family, who had been held captive at two different Japanese Concentration Camps. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS

For many, World War II is planted firmly in the history books. For Goldsboro's Danny Clay, however, memories of his five years spent in Japanese-run internment camps in the Dutch East Indies will never fade. Born in Holland, Clay...