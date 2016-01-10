Memories of survival
By Joey Pitchford
Published in News on October 1, 2016 10:09 PM
News-Argus/SETH COMBS
Danny Clay holds a photo taken of the Japanese surrender ceremony at the end of World War II. For Clay the moment meant freedom and a new start for him and his family, who had been held captive at two different Japanese Concentration Camps.
For many, World War II is planted firmly in the history books. For Goldsboro's Danny Clay, however, memories of his five years spent in Japanese-run internment camps in the Dutch East Indies will never fade. Born in Holland, Clay...
Please log in to see full story.