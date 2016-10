Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 1

<< "Saints Booster Club to host raffle" -

Principal, specialist recognized for work

By Staff Reports

Published in News on October 1, 2016 10:09 PM

The Principals and Assistants' Association of Wayne County Public Schools has recognized two outstanding administrators. Kevin Smith, principal at Spring Creek Middle School, was named WCPS 2016 Principal of the Year, and Christy Straughan-Haley, elementary curriculum specialist at Brogden Primary,...