10/01/16 — Salvation Army in need of holiday bell ringers

Salvation Army in need of holiday bell ringers

By Becky Barclay
Published in News on October 1, 2016 10:09 PM

News-Argus/SETH COMBS

Sherrie Stokes demonstrates what a volunteer bell ringer does during the holiday season. The organization is looking for volunteers to man the kettles this year.

Although Christmas is still a few months away, the Salvation Army is already looking for volunteers to ring the bell and man the familiar red kettles during the holiday season. Lt. Phillip Stokes said he's already getting a few...

