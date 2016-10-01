Log in

Sign up

10/01/16 — Stories of the fair: Fifty-six exhibitors show 83 lambs during the open market lamb show

View Archive

Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 1
<< "Stories of the fair: Blue ribbon chase" - "Political sign stolen from yard" >>

Stories of the fair: Fifty-six exhibitors show 83 lambs during the open market lamb show

By Ethan Smith
Published in News on October 1, 2016 10:09 PM

Full Size

News-Argus/SETH COMBS

A lamb receives a soapy bath just before the Junior Open Market Lamb Show at Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair on Saturday.

Full Size

News-Argus/SETH COMBS

Live stock judge William Morris smiles and gives the thumbs up to 5-year-old contestant Macon Parker during the Open Junior Market Lamb Show at Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair on Saturday.

Schyler Crocker is calling out commands to his sister, Lydia, and her lamb, May. "Side. "Other side." "Walk." Lydia leads May in a small circle just outside the livestock shelter at the Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair Saturday. Though Lydia...

Please log in to see full story.

Forgot password?

Not yet registered? Sign up - Subscribers register for free!

Read more about this change

Other Local News