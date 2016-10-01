Stories of the fair: Stamper reigns as Queen of the Fair
By Phyllis Moore
Published in News on October 1, 2016 1:41 PM
News-Argus/SETH COMBS
Bailey Stamper, a senior at Charles B. Aycock High School, is crowned Queen of the Fair 2016 by the former queen, Brooke Kornegay, Friday night during the Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair.
The 2016 Queen of the Fair is -- contestant No. 7, Bailey Stamper.And with that announcement, the Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair was officially ushered in on Friday night in the entertainment arena.Miss Stamper tapped her way to the top, performing...
