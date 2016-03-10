Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 3

<< "Three women assaulted on Friday" - "Board to address ag center contracts" >>

Beef heifer show nets three winners

By Joey Pitchford

Published in News on October 3, 2016 9:57 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Caleb Heath, right, winner of a first-place award for showmanship, stands with his heifer during the beef heifer show at the Wayne County Fairgrounds on Sunday.

Beef heifers can stand 4 or 5 feet high at the shoulders and weigh hundreds of pounds. Those numbers didn't intimidate the showmen at the Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair Beef Heifer Show, who had few issues in putting up...