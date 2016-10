Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 3

By Steve Herring

Published in News on October 3, 2016 5:00 AM

Wayne County commissioners on Tuesday are expected to approve nearly $4.5 million in contracts for the Maxwell Regional Agricultural and Convention and authorize the hiring of a director for the facility. The director will develop strategic plans and long-range goals...