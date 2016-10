Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 3

Fair winners

Published in News on October 3, 2016 9:57 AM

Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair Daily Winners Sunday Beef Heifer Show Grand Champion Kadence Overby, Selma Reserve Champion Jensen Barwick, Seven Springs Showmanship Ages 9-11 - Shane Kendall, Magnolia Ages 12-14 - Victoria Ward, Clayton Ages 15-19 - Caleb Heath, LaGrange...