Queen and her court

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on October 3, 2016 9:57 AM

Bailey Stamper, second from right, was crowned 2016 Queen of the Fair on Friday night. Other members of her court, from left, are Rebecca Rodriguez, third runner-up and Miss Congeniality; Isabelle Richards, second runner-up; Jade Jordan, first runner-up; and Brooke...