Westbrook named director of nursing for health department

By Phyllis Moore

Published in News on October 3, 2016 9:57 AM

Wanda Westbrook has been named director of nursing for the Wayne County Health Department. Mrs. Westbrook, who was previously clinical nursing supervisor, had the opportunity to work closely with her predecessor, Evelyn Coley, who recently retired. "I learned a...