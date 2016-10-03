Westbrook named director of nursing for health department
By Phyllis Moore
Published in News on October 3, 2016 9:57 AM
News-Argus/PHYLLIS MOORE
Wanda Westbrook, left, was recently named director of nursing at the Health Department. Also pictured is Star Baker, office assistant.
Wanda Westbrook has been named director of nursing for the Wayne County Health Department. Mrs. Westbrook, who was previously clinical nursing supervisor, had the opportunity to work closely with her predecessor, Evelyn Coley, who recently retired. "I learned a...
