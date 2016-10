Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 3

<< "Queen and her court" - "Three women assaulted on Friday" >>

WorkKeys tests offered Tuesday

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 3, 2016 9:57 AM

The WorkKeys tests for the National Career Readiness Certificate will be offered four times in Wayne County in October. The Wayne Occupational Readiness Keys for Success (WORKS) program will provide testing sessions on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and 18, from 8:30...