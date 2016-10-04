Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 4

<< "Woman displaced after fire destroys apartment" - "Governor declares state of emergency" >>

Competition is stiff in fair spelling bee

By John Joyce

Published in News on October 4, 2016 9:57 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Reigning champ Riley Glascoe, 17, speaks into the microphone during the the Wayne County Regional Agricultural Fair Spelling Bee Monday evening. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Second place but an extremely strong competitor, Katherine Corbett, 17, spells at the Wayne County Regional Agricultural Fair Spelling Bee.

Riley Glascoe spent the time between her own turns sitting in her chair, spelling in her mind the terms given to her competitors. The 17-year-old reigning champion of the Health and Occupational Students of America (HOSA) Spelling Bee retained...